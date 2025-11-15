Trump Hits Marjorie Taylor Greene With Another Blistering Attack - Even Harsher Than The First

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump doubled down his attack on Republican and MAGA ally, Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, branding her as a 'fake' politician who betrayed the grand old party. This comes a day after the POTUS publicly dumped her, withdrawing his support for the Republican.

“Lightweight Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Brown (Green grass turns Brown when it begins to ROT!), betrayed the entire Republican Party when she turned Left, performed poorly on the pathetic View, and became the RINO that we all know she always was. Just another Fake politician, no different than Rand Paul Jr. (Thomas Massie), who got caught being a full fledged Republican In Name Only (RINO)! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Who is Marjorie Taylor Greene?

Greene, once one of Trump's most loyal defenders, became a prominent MAGA figure with the POTUS's backing. However, their relationship soured after the release of the Epstein files - a batch of unreleased documents on American financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's network.

What happened between Trump and Greene?

Accusing the Georgia Republican of going“Far Left” - Donald Trump, in a social media post on Friday, claimed that all he had witnessed from Greene in recent months is“COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN!”

“I can't take a ranting Lunatic's call every day,” he had said.

In a response on X, Greene wrote Friday that Trump had“attacked” her and even“lied" about her. She added a screenshot of a text she said she had sent the president earlier in the day about releasing the Jeffrey Epstein files, which she said "is what sent him over the edge."

Greene called it "astonishing really how hard he's fighting to stop the Epstein files from coming out that he actually goes to this level," referencing the upcoming US House vote over releasing the Epstein files.

House vote on Epstein files release

Speaker Mike Johnson said that the House will hold a vote next week on a bill forcing the Department of Justice to release the full, unclassified Jeffrey Epstein files-despite his own long-standing opposition to the discharge petition that triggered the vote.

Earlier, Trump slammed Democrats amid ongoing political slugfest over emails from convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein which revealed multiple references to him, and asked them not to waste their time with him as he has a 'Country to run'.