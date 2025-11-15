California Weather Alert: Flash Flood, Warning Issued For Los Angeles, Other Area, Evacuation Ordered - Check Details

MENAFN - Live Mint)The Weather department on Saturday issued a flash flood warning for parts of Southern California, including Los Angeles, as the complex storm is expected to bring heavy rains.

According to National Weather Prediction Centre (WPC), an atmospheric river event associated with a slow-moving low moving toward the coast will continue to impact Southern and Central California today.

The weather department has warned that numerous flash floods and debris flows remain the primary concern, especially for burn scar and other vulnerable areas in Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, and Ventura counties.

The WPC has maintained a Moderate Risk (Level 3 of 4) for excessive rainfall, the second-highest category, centered over coastal Southern California.

“Heavy rain is incoming starting within the hour, w/ an increasing risk of dangerous flooding, especially for LA Co. Turn around if you approach a flooded road and listen to orders from local authorities for any actions you may need to take,” said NWS Los Angeles in a post on X.

Meanwhile, the evacuation warnings are in place for properties in burn scar regions - Canyon, Bethany, Eaton, Palisades, Hurst, Kenneth, Sunset, Lidia, Franklin, Bridge, Agua, Owen, Land, Fish.

The evacuation orders are in effect through Sunday, November 16, 8am for targeted parcels are in place due to the current weather forecast at heightened risk areas.

"Heavy rain is on the way to LA County. If you live in or near the Palisades or Eaton Fire burn zones, please prepare and have a plan for evacuations if they become necessary," said LA Country Sherif in a post on X.

“Recent burn areas, including those impacted by the January 7 wildfires, remain highly susceptible to mud and debris flows. Residents in these areas are urged to stay vigilant, monitor official weather updates, and avoid unnecessary travel during the storm-especially if they have been advised of potential mudflow risks in their neighborhoods,” said LA County Sherif Department.

The department also advised people to remain prepared to leave immediately, if an evacuation is ordered and have alternate evacuation routes out of your neighborhood.

“Identify important items to take, if your neighborhood is evacuated (e.g., photos, important documents, medications, and other essential items for your family and pets). Stay away from flood control channels, catch basins, canyons, and natural waterways which are vulnerable to flooding during periods of heavy rain,” Sherif department said in a statement.

Flash Flood warning remains in place for these regions

Oxnard CA, Thousand Oaks CA, Simi Valley CA, Torrance CA, Inglewood CA, Compton CA, Malibu CA.