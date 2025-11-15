Momcozy Champions Midwives' Role In Sustainable Breastfeeding As Main Sponsor Of UAE Midwifery Conference

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The company launches Air 1 Wearable Breast Pump to Empower Maternal Comfort and Digital Care in the UAE-p decoding="async" class="CToWUd" title="Image (9)" src="#" alt="Image (9)" width="303" data-bit="iit" />

Dubai, UAE,November, 2025: Momcozy, the world's No.1 wearable breast pump*, reaffirmed its commitment to advancing maternal care across the Middle East as the main sponsor of the UAE Midwifery Conference, which was held on November 8–9, 2025.

Momcozy joined hundreds of healthcare professionals during the event to highlight midwives' vital role in promoting and sustaining breastfeeding. During its featured session, 'Digital Empowerment for Sustainable Breastfeeding: From Midwives to Moms', the company explored how digital innovation can enhance evidence-based care, enable flexible feeding options, and foster long-term breastfeeding success.

Partnering with Midwives: From Challenges to Solutions

Despite notable progress in maternal health, midwives across the region continue to face challenges, including limited access to up-to-date research, time constraints, and growing demands for personalised care.

“Our dialogue with midwives reveals one clear message: they are at the heart of every successful breastfeeding journey, yet many still lack the digital tools and practical resources needed to support mothers effectively,” said Lalaina Rabary, US Marketing Manager at Momcozy.“That's why Momcozy is committed to empowering midwives through education, innovation, and collaboration, ensuring they have the support to help every mother thrive.”

Through its mom-first philosophy, Momcozy views comfort not as a luxury, but as the foundation of maternal well-being, shaped by mothers, guided by experts, and embraced by communities.

Digital Empowerment for Sustainable Breastfeeding:

At the conference, Momcozy explored how digital tools and evidence-based innovations can bridge critical gaps in breastfeeding support.

Through its“Cozy Tech” innovation framework, the brand integrates user data, ergonomic design, and expert insight to transform real feedback from mothers and midwives into practical solutions – from smarter pumping experiences to flexible care models that adapt to different maternal needs.

“Technology should serve both the caregiver and the mother,” said Tara, Head of User Research at Momcozy.“Our mission is to help midwives access the knowledge, comfort, and tools they need to support sustainable breastfeeding in today's connected world.”

Introducing Air 1 in the UAE: Comfort Meets Transparency

Coinciding with the conference, Momcozy officially launched its Air 1 wearable breast pump in the UAE, extending its promise of comfort to more mothers across the region.

As the brand's lightest and first fully transparent wearable pump, Air 1 is designed for ease, discretion, and flexibility, which empowers mothers to continue breastfeeding seamlessly whether at home, work, or on the go.

The launch follows extensive research with more than 2,000 mothers worldwide, which found that comfort and usability are the strongest predictors of breastfeeding duration. Air 1 embodies these insights through its ergonomic fit, whisper-quiet operation, and intuitive user experience.

Building a Regional Network for Maternal Care

To further localise its efforts, Momcozy announced plans to establish a Middle East Expert Advisory Board, bringing together midwives, lactation consultants, and maternal health specialists to guide research and co-create educational resources tailored to regional needs.

“By listening to both mothers and midwives, we aim to build a future where comfort, knowledge, and community define every stage of maternal care,” added Rabary.

About Momcozy:

Since its founding in 2018, Momcozy, the Global No.1 Wearable Breast Pump*, has become a leader in FemTech innovation, supporting over 4.5 million mothers across 60 countries. From pregnancy to postpartum, its product range includes wearable breast pumps, nursing bras, and digital maternal care solutions that integrate seamlessly into modern motherhood.

Momcozy's products are available globally via its official website and major retailers such as Babylist, Walmart, Target, and Amazon. Guided by its mission to make every mother's journey cozier, the brand continues to pioneer comfort-driven innovation through science, empathy, and partnership.