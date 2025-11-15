Publicprivate Collaboration Key To India's Energy Resilience: NITI Aayog VC

MENAFN - KNN India)NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Bery emphasised the need to rebalance India's energy market structure, calling for greater collaboration between the public and private sectors to enhance efficiency, resilience and innovation.

Speaking at the Confederation of Indian Industry's (CII) Energy Security Conference, Bery said India's traditional reliance on public sector enterprises in hydrocarbons and power generation must evolve in the context of the ongoing energy transition, reported BS.

He noted that energy security today extends beyond supply to affordability, diversification and resilience.“The future will not be about breakthrough technologies, but about existing technologies breaking through at scale, solar, hydrogen and renewables becoming more affordable and accessible,” he said.

Bery added that while electricity access has expanded significantly, affordability must remain central to avoid locking consumers into a high-cost energy system. Sustainability and micro-level access, he said, are increasingly essential pillars of policy.

Prabh Das, Chairman, CII Core Group on Energy Security, said the broader goal must be complementarity among energy sources.“Solar, wind and nuclear will all continue to expand. What matters is producing energy efficiently and at the lowest possible cost,” he said.

The conference focused on the need for long-term policy stability, diversification of energy sources and greater private-sector participation to support India's transition to a resilient and competitive energy ecosystem.

(KNN Bureau)