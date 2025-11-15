Rs. 1335 Crore Deployed Through Electronics Development Fund In 128 Start-Ups

MENAFN - KNN India)The Electronics Development Fund (EDF) launched by Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India has invested Rs. 257.77 crore across eight Daughter Funds, which in turn have deployed Rs. 1,335.77 crore.

As of 30 September 2025, the EDF has invested in 128 startups and ventures and the Daughter Funds have exited 37 investments, yielding cumulative returns of Rs. 173.88 c rore for the EDF.

These startups have collectively created more than 23,600 high-technology jobs and generated 368 intellectual properties through creation or acquisition

To strengthen this momentum and nurture a robust innovation ecosystem, the Government of India launched the Electronics Development Fund (EDF) on 15 February 2016. The Fund aims to promote research, development, and entrepreneurship in electronics, nano-electronics, and information technology.

The EDF functions as a Fund of Funds, designed to invest in professionally managed Daughter Funds such as early-stage angel and venture funds. These Daughter Funds, in turn, provide risk capital to startups and companies developing new technologies. By doing so, the EDF play a crucial role in building a self-sustaining electronics ecosystem that encourages innovation, product design, and intellectual property creation within the country, the statement noted.

The supported startups operate in frontier areas such as the Internet of Things (IoT), Robotics, Drones, Autonomous Vehicles, HealthTech, Cybersecurity, and Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, positioning India as a hub for advanced technological innovation, the statement said.

It operates through a flexible, professionally managed structure aimed at promoting efficient investment and innovation in India's electronics and IT sectors. Its framework emphasizes transparency, market responsiveness, and strategic allocation of funds.

Under the scheme, each Daughter Fund is required to be registered in India and comply with all applicable laws and regulations, including the SEBI (Alternative Investment Funds) Regulations, 2012, as Category I or II AIFs. This ensures that all participating funds function within a clear regulatory framework while supporting EDF's broader mission of fostering research, entrepreneurship, and technological advancement.

(KNN Bureau)