DMCC And Blockmaze Discuss Collaboration To Advance Tokenised Assets And Regulated Digital Trade Infrastructure

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) As the market continues to evolve, tokenised assets are projected to represent up to 7 per cent of Dubai's real estate market by 2033, equating to a value of Dh60 billion US$16 billion

Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) and Blockmaze, part of the Finvasia Group discussed opportunities in advancing real-world asset tokenisation and digital trade infrastructure in the UAE, which seeks to become the largest hub for real world assets tokenisation.

The UAE, particularly Dubai and Abu Dhabi, is actively establishing itself as a global tokenisation hub, driven by a forward-thinking regulatory approach and major government-backed initiatives, primarily focusing on real-world asset (RWA) tokenisation in the real estate sector.

The UAE government, aligned with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and various Smart City initiatives, views blockchain and tokenisation as key drivers for future economic growth. The UAE has a Digital Economy Strategy, aiming for 20 per cent of GDP to come from digital sectors by 2031.

According to a recent update from the Dubai Land Department, tokenised assets are expected to make up as much as 7 per cent of Dubai's real estate market by 2033 - an estimated value of Dh60 billion (US$16 billion).

The meeting, facilitated under the UAE Ministry of Foreign Trade's NextGen FDI initiative, reflects the UAE's ongoing efforts to attract and empower innovative global companies that strengthen the country's position as a hub for trade, finance, and technology-driven economic growth.

During the discussion, both sides explored how institutional-grade tokenisation of assets such as gold, real estate, and commodities could complement DMCC's existing ecosystem - including Tradeflow - by embedding on-chain transparency, traceability, and near-instant settlement within regulated frameworks.

Ahmad Hamza, Chief Freezone Affairs Officer of DMCC, said:“DMCC continues to engage with forward-looking enterprises that align with Dubai's innovation-driven growth. Finvasia and Blockmaze represent how technology and regulation can combine to deliver trust, transparency, and long-term value to the global commodities and physical assets ecosystem.”

RWA tokenisation is expected to boost the flow of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into the UAE that jumped 48.7 per cent to US$45.6 billion in 2024, according to the UAE Ministry of Investment.

Tajinder Virk, Co-Founder & CEO of Finvasia Group and Founder of Blockmaze, added:“We are honoured to have met DMCC's leadership and share a common vision for the next era of trade digitisation. Blockmaze has been purpose-built to connect real-world assets with financial infrastructure under regulatory oversight, and the UAE offers an ideal foundation for scaling sovereign and institutional tokenisation.”

Developed and owned by Finvasia Group, Blockmaze is a Layer-1 blockchain designed for the secure tokenisation, settlement, and custody of real-world assets. Finvasia operates a global ecosystem of regulated financial and technology entities across the EU, UAE, Mauritius, South Africa, India, Australia and Canada. By anchoring digital assets to audited, redeemable, and sovereign-compliant structures, Blockmaze advances the UAE's vision of a borderless, transparent, and trusted digital economy.

Blockmaze is a Layer-1 blockchain built for a world where every asset-gold, commodities, securities, real estate, even IP-can move digitally with the same ease as information. Its purpose is simple: make asset ownership, transfer, and settlement seamless, transparent, and inherently trustworthy.

Focused on regulated real-world assets, Blockmaze enables licensed institutions to issue, manage, and trade tokenised assets securely and compliantly. With built-in interoperability for banks and payment systems, it provides the foundation for a borderless economy where value flows without friction and trust is embedded in the infrastructure itself.