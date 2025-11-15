Emirates Development Bank To Deliver Non-Financial Enablement Programmes To 500 Entrepreneurs Through EDB 360 And EDB Business Lab

UAE –October 2025: Emirates Development Bank (EDB), the key financial engine of the UAE's economic diversification efforts, announced the launch of a series of non-financial enablement programmes designed to support 500 entrepreneurs and SME founders. This initiative is part of the national campaign“The Emirates: The Startup Capital of the World,” aimed at accelerating the growth of startups and strengthening the UAE's position as a leading global entrepreneurship hub.

The programmes will provide founders with access to mentoring, capacity-building, and market entry support through EDB 360, the Bank's fully digital banking platform that enables businesses to open an account fast with no minimum balance, zero monthly fees, and access to competitive financing solutions, and the EDB Business Lab, an entrepreneurial enablement and educational platform under EDB 360 offering free masterclasses, mentorship, and practical business guidance.

By combining seamless digital banking with non-financial support, EDB is ensuring that entrepreneurs and SMEs have both the financial tools and knowledge networks needed to start, grow, and scale their businesses in the UAE.

H.E. Ahmed Mohamed Al Naqbi, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Development Bank, said:“Entrepreneurs don't just need financing, they need the right ecosystem to thrive. Through these programmes, we are equipping founders with the capabilities, networks, and market access that accelerate growth and turn ambition into impact. This is how we move from vision to execution and strengthen the UAE's position as the Startup Capital of the World.”

The initiative underscores EDB's role as a national enabler of entrepreneurship, complementing its financial solutions with strategic non-financial support. By activating its platforms and ecosystem partnerships, EDB is driving capacity building at scale and enabling founders to access opportunities that fuel long-term economic impact.

About Emirates Development Bank:

Emirates Development Bank (EDB), the UAE's development bank, is a key financial engine for the UAE's economic development and industrial advancement. EDB provides financial and non-financial support to businesses of all sizes-from start-ups and SMEs to corporates-driving economic competitiveness across five strategic priority sectors: advanced technology, food security, healthcare, renewables, and manufacturing. As the first local bank in the UAE to be Great Place to Work-certified, EDB nurtures a high-trust, high-performance culture that drives both business growth and social impact.

EDB was established under Federal Law by Decree No. 07 of 2011 issued by the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and became operational in June 2015.