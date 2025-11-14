Hiwave Makers Launches AI Arcade Challenge: A 6-Week Hands-On STEAM Program Where Kids Build Their Own Basketball Arcade Game

Richardson, TX - Nov 14, 2025 - HiWave Makers today announced the launch of its AI Arcade Challenge, a six-week online program designed to make STEAM education fun, accessible, and unforgettable. Aimed at kids ages 8–15, the program combines live instruction with hands-on building, as participants create their own mini basketball arcade game while learning coding, AI basics, and problem-solving skills.

With the rapid growth of STEAM careers and demand for practical learning, families are seeking meaningful enrichment options beyond the classroom. HiWave Makers eliminates barriers by shipping a complete kit and recording setup directly to families' homes - so kids can focus on creating, and parents can simply enjoy the journey.

“We created this program to make STEAM more fun and accessible for families everywhere,” said Ricky Flores, founder of HiWave Makers.“When kids build their own arcade game, they're not just playing - they're learning coding, problem-solving, and confidence they'll carry for life.”

Parents also benefit from HiWave Makers' stress-free approach.“We ship everything to their door. No shopping lists, no stress - just a clear path to a project kids will never forget,” Flores added.

Why It Matters



STEM jobs are projected to grow 10.8% by 2031, more than double the rate of non-STEM jobs.

92.6% of students report that hands-on projects spark their interest in STEM careers. HiWave Makers provides an all-in-one experience: live instruction, shipped kit, and a highlight video keepsake of each child's progress.

Enrollment

Families can easily reserve a spot online with a short form and secure payment, which includes the full six-week program, complete kit, and recording setup. Kits are shipped quickly and arrive with all materials, plus a camera and tripod. Before the first class, families receive a welcome email with the Zoom link and schedule. On their chosen start date, kids join the live session and begin building, continuing with weekly classes and support for six weeks.

About HiWaveMakers

HiWaveMakers is a Richardson, TX-based startup specializing in interactive experiences that blend technology, storytelling, and play. Founded by engineer Ricky Flores, focuses on making STEAM education fun, accessible, and memorable through hands-on projects that inspire creativity and confidence.

