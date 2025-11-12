Neurologik Makes Leap From AI Agents To AI Replicas, Unlocks Global Technical Expertise For Manufacturers

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Neurologik has evolved from building AI agents to building AI replicas - a shift that transforms how manufacturers scale technical expertise.

The difference: AI agents handle individual tasks. AI replicas replicate what senior technical people actually do across their entire job. Six months after making this leap, Neurologik's manufacturing clients have senior expertise available 24/7, in any language, across all channels simultaneously.

"We built sophisticated AI agents for quoting, specifications, technical support," said Andrei Tsyganok, Co-Founder and CRO. "Each performed well. But we realized senior engineers don't work in task boxes. They handle complex situations where product knowledge, regulatory understanding, and problem-solving come together. AI replicas capture that complete capability."

The shift addresses manufacturing's core constraint. Gartner reports 77% of manufacturers cite skilled labor as their top growth concern. Individual AI agents optimize tasks within this constraint. AI replicas eliminate it by making expertise infinitely scalable.

Manufacturing executives now face different strategic questions. When your most experienced engineer's knowledge serves customers in Germany and Japan simultaneously, in their languages, at any hour - what does that mean for market expansion? When partners anywhere access 30 years of expertise instantly, how does distribution strategy change?

Early results show manufacturers entering markets they couldn't serve before, enabling partners they couldn't support before, handling complexity that previously required specialist teams.

"Expertise traditionally scales with headcount," Andrei Tsyganok said. "AI replicas make it scale exponentially. Your best engineer's 30 years of knowledge working everywhere simultaneously while they focus on innovation. That's transformation."



About Neurologik

Neurologik creates AI replicas of technical experts for B2B manufacturing companies. Founded in 2021.