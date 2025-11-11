Google Doodle Goes Mathematical: The Reason Behind Today's Quadratic Equation Tribute

MENAFN - Live Mint) Google on Wednesday (12 November) featured a special Doodle celebrating the quadratic equation, one of mathematics' most fundamental formulas that has shaped everything from engineering to economics.

This is the tech giant's tribute to one of the most searched equations on its search engine - the quadratic equation: ax2+bx+c=0. The formula has fascinated generations of students around the world.

The Google Doodle 'Learning the Quadratic Equation' was launched on 8 September and first appeared in the US and UK. It is now being rolled out across Europe and other regions.

What does today's Google Doodle show?

In India, the Doodle Learning the Quadratic Equation is launched on 12 November, 2025.

As the equation is also used to explain movement in sports, the artwork shows the word“Google” with the second“g” and the“e” kicking the second“o,” which appears to be a basketball. The kicking is happening back and forth over the“I.”

Handwritten examples of how the formula may appear, such as y = ax2+bx+c, can be seen surrounding the animated Doodle.

The animation begins with the Google logo changing into parabolas, each representing the curve of a quadratic equation. The Doodle highlights the key components of the formula, the coefficients a, b, and c, and demonstrates how these numbers affect the shape and position of the curve.

In a few seconds, it reveals how the equation's roots, or solutions, are found where the curve crosses the x-axis.

The story behind Google Doodle

Perfectly timed with the academic calendar, the mathematical Google Doodle aims to remind students and teachers that math can be interactive and fun.

Around October and November, many schools and educational institutions cover the quadratic equation as part of the curriculum, leading to a surge in global queries on how to solve this equation.

Once a person clicks on the Doodle, they will be directed to a page where they can find solutions to the quadratic equation and also gather additional knowledge about it'a history and applications. You can also learn more about today's Doodle by clicking on the first link that appears on the results page.

The very first Doodle was launched as an“out of office” message of sorts when company founders Larry and Sergey went on vacation, according to the search engine's website.