U.S Sees Over 2,000 Flight Cancellations
(MENAFN) Severe staffing shortages plaguing US air traffic control facilities, combined with a Federal Aviation Administration-imposed 4% flight reduction mandate affecting 40 major airports, triggered more than 2,000 flight cancellations from Friday through Sunday.
The mass cancellations represent the most recent—and potentially most severe—disruption to US air travel since the government shutdown commenced over a month ago.
The Federal Aviation Administration-mandated flight cuts start at 4% this weekend and are set to rise to 6% by Nov. 11, 8% by Nov. 13, and 10% by Nov. 14.
SkyWest, Southwest, and Envoy Air experienced the highest flight cancellations, while United, Delta, and American Airlines also suffered significant delays, FlightAware reported.
Carriers face requirements to progressively expand flight reductions throughout the approaching week, with Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy issuing a stark warning that cuts could reach 20% if the government shutdown continues.
In an interview with media, Duffy blamed the government shutdown for worsening staffing shortages, as he argued that "the problem we really have is air traffic controllers aren't being paid, and they're being forced to take secondary jobs again, whether it's waiting tables or driving Uber instead of coming to towers and doing their day jobs."
He issued an urgent warning about escalating capacity cuts. "If this shutdown doesn't end relatively soon, the consequence of that is going to be more controllers don't come to work. And then we're going to have to continue to assess the pressure in the airspace and make decisions that may, again, move us from 10% to 15% maybe to 20."
Pressing Congress to swiftly resolve the impasse, he said: "Let's end the shutdown, and let Congress debate their issues. But let's not hold the American people hostage and air travelers hostage by the shutdown that's gone on to a historic level right now."
Even if the government reopens immediately, Duffy noted that it could take days for controllers to return and airlines to restore full flight schedules.
The shutdown, which began Oct. 1, has halted pay for federal employees, including air traffic controllers and Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers, who remain on duty without pay.
