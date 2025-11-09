403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US grounds all MD-11 cargo planes after deadly Kentucky crash
(MENAFN) US aviation authorities have ordered all MD-11 cargo planes to be grounded following a deadly crash in Kentucky. A Boeing MD-11 operated by UPS caught fire during takeoff at Louisville International Airport, colliding with nearby buildings and killing 14 people.
UPS and FedEx had already suspended operations of the aircraft pending investigation. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has now formally banned all MD-11 and MD-11F models from flying until safety inspections are completed. Approximately 70 of these planes are in service across UPS, FedEx, and Western Global Airlines.
Officials reported that the Kentucky crash occurred when the plane’s left engine caught fire and detached from the wing during takeoff. The aircraft was carrying 38,000 gallons (144,000 liters) of fuel, which fueled the massive post-crash fire. Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg confirmed that the death toll now matches the number of missing individuals, suggesting it is unlikely to rise further.
Boeing welcomed the FAA directive, noting that it had already advised airlines to halt operations “out of an abundance of caution.” While the grounding may affect deliveries, UPS and FedEx said contingency plans are in place to maintain critical shipments, including medical supplies and pharmaceuticals.
The MD-11 model, last used for passenger flights in 2014, now serves exclusively as a cargo aircraft. The plane involved in the crash, an MD-11F, first entered service 34 years ago as a passenger jet with Thai Airways and was later transferred to UPS in 2006. MD-11 production ended in 2000 after McDonnell Douglas merged with Boeing in 1997.
UPS and FedEx had already suspended operations of the aircraft pending investigation. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has now formally banned all MD-11 and MD-11F models from flying until safety inspections are completed. Approximately 70 of these planes are in service across UPS, FedEx, and Western Global Airlines.
Officials reported that the Kentucky crash occurred when the plane’s left engine caught fire and detached from the wing during takeoff. The aircraft was carrying 38,000 gallons (144,000 liters) of fuel, which fueled the massive post-crash fire. Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg confirmed that the death toll now matches the number of missing individuals, suggesting it is unlikely to rise further.
Boeing welcomed the FAA directive, noting that it had already advised airlines to halt operations “out of an abundance of caution.” While the grounding may affect deliveries, UPS and FedEx said contingency plans are in place to maintain critical shipments, including medical supplies and pharmaceuticals.
The MD-11 model, last used for passenger flights in 2014, now serves exclusively as a cargo aircraft. The plane involved in the crash, an MD-11F, first entered service 34 years ago as a passenger jet with Thai Airways and was later transferred to UPS in 2006. MD-11 production ended in 2000 after McDonnell Douglas merged with Boeing in 1997.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment