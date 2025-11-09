403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Syrian Leader Holds Talks with Syrian Expatriate in U.S.
(MENAFN) Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa convened with representatives from Syrian organizations in Washington, DC, on Sunday, local media outlets reported.
The president highlighted "the spirit of cooperation" between expatriate Syrians and citizens within the homeland during the gathering, urging unified action from all Syrians to reconstruct the nation, state-run media confirmed.
"The sanctions are in their final stages, and we must continue working toward their removal," Sharaa said, calling on the representatives to seize "the rare opportunity" Syria has obtained.
Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani also participated in the discussions, the channel reported.
Sharaa touched down in the US capital early Sunday following his attendance at the COP30 Climate Summit in Brazil on Nov. 6.
The diplomatic visit follows the US government's decision two days prior to remove the Syrian president from its Specially Designated Global Terrorist sanctions roster.
Sharaa is scheduled to meet US President Donald Trump on Nov. 10, marking a historic occasion as the first Syrian presidential visit to the White House in nearly eight decades.
Since Bashar al-Assad's removal in late 2024, Syria's new government has implemented multiple initiatives to restore national security while advancing political and economic reforms, fostering social unity, and broadening cooperation with regional and international allies.
Assad, who governed Syria for nearly 25 years, escaped to Russia last December, collapsing the Baath Party regime that controlled power since 1963. President Sharaa assumed leadership of a new transitional administration established in January.
The president highlighted "the spirit of cooperation" between expatriate Syrians and citizens within the homeland during the gathering, urging unified action from all Syrians to reconstruct the nation, state-run media confirmed.
"The sanctions are in their final stages, and we must continue working toward their removal," Sharaa said, calling on the representatives to seize "the rare opportunity" Syria has obtained.
Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani also participated in the discussions, the channel reported.
Sharaa touched down in the US capital early Sunday following his attendance at the COP30 Climate Summit in Brazil on Nov. 6.
The diplomatic visit follows the US government's decision two days prior to remove the Syrian president from its Specially Designated Global Terrorist sanctions roster.
Sharaa is scheduled to meet US President Donald Trump on Nov. 10, marking a historic occasion as the first Syrian presidential visit to the White House in nearly eight decades.
Since Bashar al-Assad's removal in late 2024, Syria's new government has implemented multiple initiatives to restore national security while advancing political and economic reforms, fostering social unity, and broadening cooperation with regional and international allies.
Assad, who governed Syria for nearly 25 years, escaped to Russia last December, collapsing the Baath Party regime that controlled power since 1963. President Sharaa assumed leadership of a new transitional administration established in January.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment