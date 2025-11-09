Minister Of Commerce And Industry Visits Boat Show
Doha, Qatar: Minister of Commerce and Industry, H E Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani, visited the second edition of the Qatar Boat Show 2025 at the Old Doha Port yesterday.
The Minister toured the exhibition and reviewed the main displays presented by local, regional and international companies, including the latest boats and luxury yachts. He was also briefed on the sector's most notable innovations and emerging trends.
The Minister commended the outstanding organisation of the event and the high calibre of participation, noting that such exhibitions highlight Qatar's prominent position regionally and internationally. The Minister added that such events reflect investors' confidence in the national business environment and underscore the industrial sector's role in supporting Qatar's economic diversification agenda.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment