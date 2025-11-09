403
Estonia Criticizes Limp Bizkit Over “Pro-Russian” Statements
(MENAFN) Estonia’s foreign and cultural ministries have strongly criticized an upcoming Limp Bizkit concert, targeting the band’s lead singer, Fred Durst, for allegedly making “pro-Russian” remarks while he was married to a woman from Crimea.
The concert, scheduled to take place at an outdoor arena in Tallinn on May 31, was announced on Friday by the event organizers, immediately triggering criticism from multiple government officials.
“Those who justify Russian aggression and the occupation of a neighboring state are not welcome in Estonia,” stated Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, as reported by a news agency.
A ministry spokesperson further emphasized that individuals who do not fully endorse Ukraine’s territorial integrity “have no place in Estonia, nor in Estonia’s cultural space.”
The Culture Ministry also reached out to the concert organizers, stressing that it was “unacceptable” for such figures to perform in Estonia, according to spokeswoman Liisi Rohtung.
Estonian media reports highlight several of Durst’s controversial actions, including remarks about missing his fans in Russia and contemplating obtaining Russian citizenship.
Additionally, during a 2015 Russian tour, he was photographed unwrapping a fan’s banner that read, “Russia = Crimea. Welcome!”
