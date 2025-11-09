403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
N. Korea Secures Historic Fourth FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Title
(MENAFN) North Korea has secured an unprecedented fourth FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup championship, cementing its position as the tournament's most dominant force after crushing the Netherlands 3-0 in Saturday's final.
The match unfolded at Rabat's Olympic Stadium in Morocco, where the North Korean squad delivered a devastating first-half performance that left their Dutch opponents—competing in their maiden tournament appearance—with no path to recovery.
With victories now spanning 2008, 2016, and 2024, North Korea stands alone as the sole nation to capture four championships in this age category. The team joins Japan (2014) as only the second country to achieve an unblemished record en route to lifting the trophy.
Saturday's triumph arrives during a landmark year for the competition. FIFA transformed the event into an annual showcase—departing from its previous biennial format—to accelerate development opportunities for emerging talent. The Morocco-hosted 2025 tournament also expanded participation to 24 nations, welcoming four debutants.
The champions bulldozed through their bracket with commanding performances: a 6-1 dismantling of hosts Morocco, a 5-1 rout of Japan, and a 2-0 semifinal conquest of Brazil. In the final, they seized control immediately, deploying aggressive forward pressure that systematically dismantled the Netherlands' backline. Kim Won-sim struck first in the 14th minute, Pak Rye-yong doubled the advantage, and Ri Ui-gyong completed the scoring before the interval.
The three-goal margin established a new record for the widest finals victory, underscoring North Korea's stranglehold on youth women's football.
Individual honors reflected the team's collective supremacy. Yu Jong-hyang claimed both the Golden Ball for outstanding player and the Golden Boot after finding the net eight times. Teammate Kim Won-sim secured the Silver Ball and Silver Boot with seven goals.
The match unfolded at Rabat's Olympic Stadium in Morocco, where the North Korean squad delivered a devastating first-half performance that left their Dutch opponents—competing in their maiden tournament appearance—with no path to recovery.
With victories now spanning 2008, 2016, and 2024, North Korea stands alone as the sole nation to capture four championships in this age category. The team joins Japan (2014) as only the second country to achieve an unblemished record en route to lifting the trophy.
Saturday's triumph arrives during a landmark year for the competition. FIFA transformed the event into an annual showcase—departing from its previous biennial format—to accelerate development opportunities for emerging talent. The Morocco-hosted 2025 tournament also expanded participation to 24 nations, welcoming four debutants.
The champions bulldozed through their bracket with commanding performances: a 6-1 dismantling of hosts Morocco, a 5-1 rout of Japan, and a 2-0 semifinal conquest of Brazil. In the final, they seized control immediately, deploying aggressive forward pressure that systematically dismantled the Netherlands' backline. Kim Won-sim struck first in the 14th minute, Pak Rye-yong doubled the advantage, and Ri Ui-gyong completed the scoring before the interval.
The three-goal margin established a new record for the widest finals victory, underscoring North Korea's stranglehold on youth women's football.
Individual honors reflected the team's collective supremacy. Yu Jong-hyang claimed both the Golden Ball for outstanding player and the Golden Boot after finding the net eight times. Teammate Kim Won-sim secured the Silver Ball and Silver Boot with seven goals.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment