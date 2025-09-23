Foreign Minister Meets Minister Of Foreign Affairs And National Community Abroad Of Algeria

MENAFN - African Press Organization) MANAMA, Bahrain, September 23, 2025/APO Group/ --

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, met with Ahmed Attaf, Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad of the sisterly People's Democratic Republic of Algeria. The meeting took place at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, on the margins of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The two sides discussed the close fraternal relations between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, as well as ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on Algeria's experience during its current membership in the United Nations Security Council and the lessons learned in addressing international issues, particularly those concerning the Arab region. Both parties emphasised the importance of enhancing joint cooperation and coordination in this regard.

In addition, the two ministers discussed the latest regional developments, particularly the ongoing war on the Gaza Strip and its implications for regional security and stability.

The meeting was attended by Ambassador Jamal Fares Al Ruwaihi, Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the United Nations in New York, and Ambassador Shaikh Abdullah bin Ali Al Khalifa, Director General of Bilateral Relations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

