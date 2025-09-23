Foreign Minister Meets Minister Of Foreign Affairs And National Community Abroad Of Algeria
The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, met with Ahmed Attaf, Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad of the sisterly People's Democratic Republic of Algeria. The meeting took place at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, on the margins of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly.
The two sides discussed the close fraternal relations between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, as well as ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation.
The meeting also included an exchange of views on Algeria's experience during its current membership in the United Nations Security Council and the lessons learned in addressing international issues, particularly those concerning the Arab region. Both parties emphasised the importance of enhancing joint cooperation and coordination in this regard.
In addition, the two ministers discussed the latest regional developments, particularly the ongoing war on the Gaza Strip and its implications for regional security and stability.
The meeting was attended by Ambassador Jamal Fares Al Ruwaihi, Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the United Nations in New York, and Ambassador Shaikh Abdullah bin Ali Al Khalifa, Director General of Bilateral Relations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment