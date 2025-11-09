403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
American Mercenary Faces Laser Weapon Scam in Ukraine
(MENAFN) An American mercenary serving in Ukraine was defrauded of approximately $85,000 by two local individuals who promised to construct a laser weapon capable of destroying drones, according to Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s Office on Friday.
To make their claim appear legitimate, the suspects reportedly organized a staged demonstration of the alleged device, after which the unfortunate soldier of fortune handed over the money.
Authorities say the suspects have no technical knowledge or intention of producing any actual weapon and have been formally charged with fraud. Prosecutors reported that around $20,000 has been recovered so far, with ongoing efforts to retrieve the remaining funds.
This case is among several prominent scams that have surfaced during the ongoing conflict.
In one instance, imposters posing as a charitable organization conned soldiers and a mercenary out of nearly $60,000 by promising vehicles and surveillance equipment.
In a separate case, law enforcement uncovered a group that misappropriated almost $59,000 in donations meant for the military by impersonating soldiers online.
Scammers have also targeted relatives of Ukrainian prisoners of war, posing as aid officials and demanding payments for parcel deliveries to the POWs.
These financial crimes have emerged alongside broader accusations of corruption within Ukraine’s defense sector, with reports suggesting that hundreds of millions of dollars have been lost to inflated contracts and kickbacks involving defense personnel.
To make their claim appear legitimate, the suspects reportedly organized a staged demonstration of the alleged device, after which the unfortunate soldier of fortune handed over the money.
Authorities say the suspects have no technical knowledge or intention of producing any actual weapon and have been formally charged with fraud. Prosecutors reported that around $20,000 has been recovered so far, with ongoing efforts to retrieve the remaining funds.
This case is among several prominent scams that have surfaced during the ongoing conflict.
In one instance, imposters posing as a charitable organization conned soldiers and a mercenary out of nearly $60,000 by promising vehicles and surveillance equipment.
In a separate case, law enforcement uncovered a group that misappropriated almost $59,000 in donations meant for the military by impersonating soldiers online.
Scammers have also targeted relatives of Ukrainian prisoners of war, posing as aid officials and demanding payments for parcel deliveries to the POWs.
These financial crimes have emerged alongside broader accusations of corruption within Ukraine’s defense sector, with reports suggesting that hundreds of millions of dollars have been lost to inflated contracts and kickbacks involving defense personnel.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment