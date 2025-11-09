NPC Participates In Second World Summit For Social Development

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The National Planning Council (NPC) concluded its participation in the activities of the Second World Summit for Social Development, which was hosted by the State of Qatar from 4 to 6 November at Qatar National Convention Center.

The Council, represented by H E Dr. Abdulaziz bin Nasser bin Mubarak Al Khalifa, Secretary General of the National Planning Council, participated in a panel discussion entitled 'Promoting Social Dialogue and Participatory Governance' during the Doha Forum for Solutions for Social Development as part of the Summit events.

During the panel, he said:“When we developed our National Vision and the subsequent National Development Strategies I, II, and III, we made sure that dialogue and participation from the public and private sectors and civil society were central to creating the collective will toward effective implementation.”

The NPC hosted a Panel Discussion titled 'Leaving No One Behind: Inclusive Development in Practice'. The discussion focused on implementing the principle of 'Leaving No One Behind' through a comprehensive government approach that embeds inclusivity into national planning and policies. The panel featured high-level representatives from the Ministry of Social Development and Family, the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, the Ministry of Sports and Youth, and Doha International Family Institute.

The session was moderated by Najla Al Jaber, Director of the Environmental Development Planning and Policies Department at the NPC, who opened the discussion by emphasizing the importance of the Principle of 'Leaving No One Behind' in light of Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Third National Development Strategy.

During the session, H E Sheikha Sheikha bint Jassim Al Thani, Assistant Undersecretary for Family Affairs at the Ministry of Social Development and Family, delivered a speech on the integration of vulnerable groups into the development process through rights-based approaches and comprehensive practices that promote their full participation in society.

Maha Zayed Al Rowaili, Assistant Undersecretary for Educational Affairs at the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, discussed strategies that advance women's empowerment and inclusivity through education and wider social and economic participation, reinforcing their leadership role in national development.

Fawaz Al-Mesaifri, Director of the Youth Affairs Department at the Ministry of Sports and Youth, highlighted the need to integrate youth by equipping them with the skills, opportunities and platforms that enable them to fully participate in society and economy.

The panel aims to deepen understanding of how to integrate the Principle of“Leaving No One Behind” into national planning and development, with a focus on key social groups, including youth, women, the elderly and the vulnerable, as well as highlighting the role of planning, policies, data and foresight in enabling just and equitable development in Qatar.

The National Planning Council's participation in the Second World Summit for Social Development reflects its dedication to supporting both national and international initiatives aimed at achieving inclusive and equitable development, in alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Third National Development Strategy.