403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Supreme Court Allows US Passports to List Birth-Assigned Sex
(MENAFN) The US Supreme Court has approved a requirement for passports to indicate the holder’s sex as recorded at birth.
This temporary ruling is viewed as a victory for US President Donald Trump’s opposition to what he describes as “gender ideology extremism.”
In its Thursday decision, the court stated that “displaying passport holders’ sex at birth no more offends equal protection principles than displaying their country of birth,” emphasizing that the government is “merely attesting to a historical fact without subjecting anyone to differential treatment.”
The ruling follows several months of lower-court disputes. US District Judge Julia Kobick had attempted to halt the policy, arguing it was discriminatory and based on “irrational prejudice.”
She issued a nationwide block in June, and the US Court of Appeals in September refused to suspend her injunction.
The Supreme Court’s stay now allows the policy to be implemented while the legal case continues.
The requirement originates from an executive order signed by Trump in January, titled ‘Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government.’
It instructs federal agencies, including the State Department, to ensure identification documents display “sex,” defined as a fixed biological characteristic, and eliminates the nonbinary “X” option permitted by the previous administration.
Opponents argue that this policy puts transgender individuals at risk of harassment and violence when their official documents do not align with their gender identity.
This temporary ruling is viewed as a victory for US President Donald Trump’s opposition to what he describes as “gender ideology extremism.”
In its Thursday decision, the court stated that “displaying passport holders’ sex at birth no more offends equal protection principles than displaying their country of birth,” emphasizing that the government is “merely attesting to a historical fact without subjecting anyone to differential treatment.”
The ruling follows several months of lower-court disputes. US District Judge Julia Kobick had attempted to halt the policy, arguing it was discriminatory and based on “irrational prejudice.”
She issued a nationwide block in June, and the US Court of Appeals in September refused to suspend her injunction.
The Supreme Court’s stay now allows the policy to be implemented while the legal case continues.
The requirement originates from an executive order signed by Trump in January, titled ‘Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government.’
It instructs federal agencies, including the State Department, to ensure identification documents display “sex,” defined as a fixed biological characteristic, and eliminates the nonbinary “X” option permitted by the previous administration.
Opponents argue that this policy puts transgender individuals at risk of harassment and violence when their official documents do not align with their gender identity.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment