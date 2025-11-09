403
US Links Health Aid to Sharing Epidemic Samples
(MENAFN) The United States intends to require nations to consent to the transfer of samples of “pathogens with epidemic potential” in exchange for a temporary reinstatement of health assistance, a media outlet reported on Saturday, referencing preliminary government papers.
Earlier this year, US President Donald Trump reduced funding for these initiatives as part of a sweeping effort to cut federal spending and reshape foreign policy priorities.
According to proposed memorandums of understanding, Washington is offering several countries the chance to renew American initiatives targeting illnesses such as HIV, tuberculosis (TB), and malaria, as well as projects involving “surveillance and laboratory systems and electronic health records,” the British newspaper stated.
However, the arrangement would require participating nations to assume financial responsibility for these programs within five years, the report continued.
In return, these partner states would be obligated to share samples and genetic data of “pathogens with epidemic potential” with the United States within days of their identification, the media outlet added.
The draft framework reportedly provides no assurances that these nations will have access to any treatments or vaccines developed from the shared material.
“The template offers no guarantees of access to countermeasures and gives commercial dominance to one country,” the media outlet quoted Michel Kazatchkine, a member of the Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response, as saying.
“It threatens health security, data security and, ultimately, national sovereignty.”
