Soft Autumn Days, Mild Breezes To Continue Through Midweek

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 9 (Petra) -- Gentle autumn warmth and drifting clouds will linger across the country through Wednesday, keeping the weather pleasant and calm in most regions, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department.On Sunday, the weather will be moderate and partly cloudy, with medium and high clouds passing overhead. Southeasterly winds will blow at a moderate speed, occasionally becoming active in open areas.Monday will bring a steady pattern of mild weather, with relatively warmer conditions around the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. High clouds will remain visible, and southeasterly winds will continue moderate and light.Tuesday will see a slight drop in temperatures, keeping conditions comfortable and moderate throughout the Kingdom. Scattered clouds will appear, and southeasterly winds will gradually turn northwesterly by evening.By Wednesday, fresh autumn air and soft sunshine will set in, bringing pleasant weather over most regions and mild warmth in the Badia, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Clouds at varying altitudes will add texture to the sky, while light northwesterly breezes prevail.Temperature readings for Sunday show highs and lows of 27 and 16 degrees Celsius in East Amman, 25 and 14 in West Amman, 26 and 16 in the northern highlands, and 26 and 14 in the Sharah highlands.In desert areas, temperatures will range between 31 and 15 degrees, while the plains are expected to record 28 and 16 degrees. The northern Jordan Valley will see 34 and 21 degrees, compared to 33 and 22 degrees in the southern Jordan Valley.Around the Dead Sea, temperatures will reach 34 and 23 degrees, and 34 and 21 degrees in Aqaba.