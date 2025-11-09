Zelenska Familiarizes Herself With Implementation Of Barrier-Free Projects In Borodianka And Bucha

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the President's websit.

In particular, participants in the off-site meeting of the Barrier-Free Council visited the Academy of Sports sports complex in Bucha, which houses a modern sports hall and training grounds for various sports.

Minister of Youth and Sports Matvii Bidnyi told participants about how adaptive sports are developing at this sports complex.

According to him, this year an archery club was created here for war veterans, combatants, and people with disabilities, as well as a sitting volleyball club for war veterans.

“Sport improves not only physical but also psychological well-being. Therefore, the need for accessible sport is as strategic as the need for accessible treatment or rehabilitation,” the first lady emphasized.

Zelenska also visited Borodianka, where the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development's“Movement Without Barriers” project is being implemented-the creation of barrier-free routes connecting the city's roads, houses, and institutions.

According to Nataliia Kozlovska, Deputy Minister of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine, the project is already being implemented in 15 pilot communities (13 cities and two towns) and covers the renovation of administrative service centers (ASC), administrative buildings, houses, and cultural institutions.

“In Borodianka, the first barrier-fre route runs along Central Street, which was damaged during the Russian occupation. So the task here is not just to restore, but to make conditions for residents better and more humane than they have ever been. After all, everyone has the right to freedom of movement,” said the President's wife.

In addition, Zelenska visited the Lithuanian-Ukrainian Lyceum of the Borodianka Village Council, which was rebuilt after being destroyed by Russian occupiers.

In particular, Oksen Lisovyi, Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine, noted that this educational space was built in accordance with accessibility requirements: with a curb ramp with a handrail, an entrance accessible to people in wheelchairs, tactile strips and information signs on routes, as well as an inclusive elevator to the shelter.

The lyceum also has two inclusive classrooms, where six children with special educational needs study.

The participants of the Barrier-Free Council also visited the Center for Social and Psychological Rehabilitation in Borodianka, which Russian invaders shelled from a tank in March 2022.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky allocated a cash prize awarded to him by the US Constitutional Center, along with the Medal of Freedom, to restore this facility.

The restored center began operating in March 2024. It has a shelter, an inclusive and equipped space with therapy rooms, gyms, massage rooms, and an innovative technology room with virtual reality headsets, stress measurement devices, and sensory equipment for stress relief.

In turn, Minister for Veterans Affairs Nataliia Kalmykova told the council participants that, as part of the ministry's project, the center provides social and psychological barrier-free support for war veterans, people who have rendered special services to the Motherland, victims of the Revolution of Dignity, and family members of deceased defenders of Ukraine.

“Turning trauma into growth – the Borodianka Center is an illustration that this is possible, because that is exactly what happened to it,” Zelenska said.

