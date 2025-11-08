In Kharkiv, Donetsk Regions Enemy Continues Active Assaults With Small Infantry Groups Pivnenko

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Commander of the National Guard of Ukraine, Oleksandr Pivnenko reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

According to him, in certain sections of the front over the past weeks, Russian invaders have carried out mechanized assaults using tanks and armored vehicles.

Pivnenko visited National Guard units and brigades carrying out tasks in areas where the enemy is applying the greatest pressure, as well as near settlements where the invaders are attempting to find weak points in the defense and penetrate through continuous infantry "pushes."

He received reports from the commanders of the Azov and Khartiia corps, the Omega Special Purpose Center, and some brigades regarding the operational situation in their areas of responsibility, the nature of enemy actions, and the likely intentions of the enemy on designated defense sectors.

During the meeting, issues of supply, coordination, communications, and command were discussed, and measures to be taken as a priority to improve defense effectiveness were identified.

According to Pivnenko, Defense Forces units in the National Guard corps' sectors of responsibility continuously conduct strike-and-search operations, identify and eliminate enemy personnel, strike enemy concentrations, depots, and shelters to prevent the accumulation of enemy forces, preempt sudden Russian assaults, and ensure stable logistics.

Since the beginning of the week, National Guard units along the front line have destroyed three tanks, nine armored vehicles, more than 30 cars, and 39 enemy artillery systems.

As Ukrinform reported, in the Kherson region, Russian forces have mainly been trying to approach Ukrainian positions from the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky.