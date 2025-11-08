Russian Drone Attacks Medical Facility In Kherson

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kherson City Council reported this on Telegram.

"At around 14:00, Russian terrorists carried out a drone attack on one of the medical facilities in central Kherson. The building and two cars were damaged, and about a dozen and a half windows were broken. No one was injured," the statement said.





It was previously reported that on the evening of November 7, a woman was injured in Kherson when a shell hit an apartment.