Russian Drone Attacks Medical Facility In Kherson
"At around 14:00, Russian terrorists carried out a drone attack on one of the medical facilities in central Kherson. The building and two cars were damaged, and about a dozen and a half windows were broken. No one was injured," the statement said.
It was previously reported that on the evening of November 7, a woman was injured in Kherson when a shell hit an apartment.
