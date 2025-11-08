403
Six Dead, Hundreds Injured As Tornado Hits Southern Brazil
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, November 8 (Petra) – At least six people were killed and about 750 were injured after a tornado struck southern Brazil on Friday, causing extensive destruction and leaving a number of people missing.
Local authorities said on Saturday that the town of Rio Bonito do Iguaçu, which has a population of around 14,000, was the hardest hit by the storm.
The tornado, which lasted only a few minutes, caused what officials described as unprecedented damage in the region. Civil defence teams reported that approximately 90% of the town was affected, while search and rescue operations are continuing to locate those unaccounted for.
