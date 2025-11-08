Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Spanish Police Arrest Trucker Wanted In Germany For Drug Trafficking

2025-11-08 02:24:03
Spanish police said Saturday they had arrested a 64-year-old long-haul truck driver wanted by German authorities for drug trafficking.

The man allegedly used his job to transport more than 250 kilograms of marijuana and hashish worth over 500,000 euros ($540,000) from Spain to Germany, Catalan regional police said in a statement.

Police arrested him on Tuesday at a logistics hub in Santa Perpetua de la Mogoda near Barcelona, it added.

He is in custody pending extradition under a European Arrest Warrant.

Spain is a major entry point for marijuana and hashish into Europe due to its proximity to Morocco, a leading producer of the drugs.

