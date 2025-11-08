Spanish Police Arrest Trucker Wanted In Germany For Drug Trafficking

Spanish police said Saturday they had arrested a 64-year-old long-haul truck driver wanted by German authorities for drug trafficking.

The man allegedly used his job to transport more than 250 kilograms of marijuana and hashish worth over 500,000 euros ($540,000) from Spain to Germany, Catalan regional police said in a statement.

Recommended For You

Police arrested him on Tuesday at a logistics hub in Santa Perpetua de la Mogoda near Barcelona, it added.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

He is in custody pending extradition under a European Arrest Warrant.

Spain is a major entry point for marijuana and hashish into Europe due to its proximity to Morocco, a leading producer of the drugs.