Dubai Launches New Education Consultation Service To Help Parents Choose Right School

Dubai parents now have access to personalised guidance and expert support to help them make well-informed decisions about their children's education, thanks to a new service launched by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA).

The service provides one-on-one consultations with dedicated KHDA education experts, helping Emirati parents choose schools that match their family's values, priorities, and practical considerations such as curriculum, location, fees, and the child's learning needs.

The new service, called Girnas Educational Advisor, was announced during the first edition of the Education Expo series organised by KHDA, which opened on Saturday (November 8) and continues until Sunday (November 9). The two-day event brings together over 60 private schools and early childhood centres, showcasing Dubai's diverse education offerings.

Helping parents make decisions

Nearly 400 Emirati parents attended the first day, exploring private school options from early childhood through secondary grades. They learned about admissions procedures, different curricula, and met school leaders and education experts.

“Our Education 33 Strategy aims to empower parents to play an active and meaningful role in their children's education. By fostering a more connected and engaged learning community, we aim to ensure that every student is supported at each stage of their educational journey. This aligns with the vision of our wise leadership, who believe in people, empower the youth, invest in their potential, and continue to create an environment that inspires creativity, opportunity, and lifelong learning," said Aisha Miran, Director General of KHDA.

“Bringing together schools, early childhood centres, and Emirati families under one roof at Education Expo 2025, as well as the launch of the Girnas Educational Advisor service, marks an important step toward strengthening the partnership between families and education providers.

"Initiatives like these help parents make confident, informed decisions about the best schools and curricula for their children, ensuring every learner in Dubai has access to education that meets the highest standards of quality and care," she added.

How to access Girnas

Girnas can be accessed through KHDA's website and mobile app. Parents can use an AI-powered chat assistant to ask questions about different curricula and admissions requirements in Dubai private schools.

Emirati families enrolling their children in a private school in Dubai for the first time can also request a personal consultation - either in person or online - with a KHDA expert.

To use the service, parents can log in to the KHDA parent portal via UAE Pass, complete a short questionnaire about their preferences and priorities, and explore school options using smart filters. The AI chat assistant provides instant guidance, while one-on-one consultations offer tailored support for families navigating school choices.

The goal is to ensure that every Emirati child begins their educational journey in a setting that best suits their potential, needs, and family expectations.

The service is part of the Education 33 strategy's Pathway Partners game changer, which focuses on equipping parents with the tools, services, and support they need to make informed decisions and stay actively engaged in their children's learning journey.

“The Dubai Education Advisor service provides families with access to trusted, impartial advice from KHDA experts, helping them make confident and well-informed decisions about the best schools and learning pathways for their children, from early childhood onward," said Dr Amna Almaazmi, CEO of Growth and Human Development at KHDA.

"This new service demonstrates our ongoing commitment to supporting Emirati families at every stage of their educational journey, and Education Expo 2025 is among many initiatives that bring parents, schools, and the wider community together to strengthen these partnerships.”