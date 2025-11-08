Egypt's Government Complaints System Received 193,000 Requests In October

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's unified government complaints system received 193,000 complaints, requests, and inquiries in October, with ministries handling 62% of the total, the prime minister's office said.

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly reviewed a detailed report on the system's performance and praised the efforts of the various ministries, governorates, and government agencies in responding to citizens' complaints.

The report, prepared by the head of the complaints system, Tarek El-Refai, showed that after review, 144,000 complaints were forwarded to the relevant authorities for action, while 44,000 were archived.

Nine ministries-Interior, Housing, Communications, Health, Education, Social Solidarity, Electricity, Supply, and Petroleum-dealt with 89% of all complaints directed to ministries. Governorates handled 25% of the total complaints, with Cairo, Alexandria, and Giza receiving the highest number.

The report highlighted the system's efforts across various sectors:



Health: The system received about 12,500 health-related complaints and appeals, which were given top priority. Efforts resulted in the resolution of 13,600 complaints from the current month and previous periods, including 2,634 urgent medical appeals.

Social Protection: The Ministry of Social Solidarity handled 7,099 complaints, resulting in the issuance or reactivation of 2,463“Takaful and Karama” cash support cards and the issuance of 452 integrated service cards for people with disabilities. The National Organization for Social Insurance dealt with 3,423 complaints, primarily resolving issues related to pension payments.

Education: The system handled 13,200 complaints related to pre-university and higher education, with 10,500 directed to the Ministry of Education. Relevant authorities resolved 16,600 complaints from the current and previous periods.

Market Regulation: The Ministry of Supply addressed 4,232 complaints related to ration cards, price hikes, and bakeries. The Consumer Protection Agency handled 1,292 complaints, while the National Food Safety Authority dealt with 332.

Emergency Reports: The system handled about 3,458 emergency complaints related to public utilities and services, coordinating with the ministries of electricity, housing, transport, and local development for a swift response. Housing and Utilities: The system received 31,700 complaints related to this sector. The Ministry of Housing and relevant governorates resolved 27,900 complaints concerning construction violations and access to national housing projects. An additional 7,544 complaints were related to utilities, with 10,900 resolved.

El-Refai stated that the system is focusing on analysing the nature of complaints to identify their sectoral and geographical concentration, which helps to reduce the causes of recurring issues and supports the government's push for a more efficient and transparent service system.