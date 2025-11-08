Egypt Launches World's Largest Palm Farm In Toshka, Al-Owainat With 2.3 Million Trees

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport Kamel Al-Wazir has stated that the 8th International Egyptian Dates Festival is receiving strong state support, reflecting Egypt's focus on developing promising industrial and export sectors. The festival runs from 8–10 November.

Al-Wazir highlighted presidential directives to implement major strategic projects in the palm sector, including the creation of the world's largest palm farm with 2.3 million trees in Toshka and Al-Owainat. He announced the festival's launch, noting its continuation of past successes, including projects implemented in partnership with the Khalifa International Award in key date-producing governorates.

The minister noted that the date production and processing sector is one of Egypt's most promising industries for driving economic growth, boosting exports, creating jobs, and absorbing labour. Egypt ranks first globally in date production, accounting for over 19 percent of global output and 24 percent of Arab production.

He highlighted that the New Valley's Al-Wahat Al-Bahariya is one of the country's most important date-producing regions, especially for semi-dry varieties that hold strong global market value. The region is witnessing significant expansion in production, packing, and processing through dozens of factories and packing stations.

The Ministry of Industry is actively working to develop the sector by upgrading existing factories, establishing new packing stations, and building modern facilities to reduce waste, maximise added value, and benefit from surplus dates. More than 150 industrial facilities are currently operating in date processing and packing.

Al-Wazir highlighted several collaborative efforts between the ministry and the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm, including organising seven previous festival editions in Siwa and Aswan. Refrigerated and frozen storage facilities with a total capacity of 4,000 tonnes have been established in the New Valley. The government-run Siwa date factory and the New Valley Date Complex have also been upgraded.

Support was provided to Egyptian date factories to participate in international exhibitions, alongside organising study tours and preparing technical studies to enhance the sector's competitiveness.

These efforts aim to improve quality and productivity and further develop the sector. A climate-based agricultural map of date palm varieties was issued in collaboration with the Export Council. The strategy for Egypt's date sector was supported jointly with the Ministry of Agriculture and the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

Egyptian dates were also included as a priority product under FAO's“One Country – One Priority Product” initiative. The Food Industries Technology Center received support through technical consultations, modern technology transfer, and preparing factories for international certifications and food safety accreditation.