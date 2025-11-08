403
India, Australia Discuss Ways To Deepen Economic Cooperation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Nov 8 (KUNA) -- India and Australia on Saturday discussed ways to deepen cooperation in economic and trade areas.
The Indian Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement that Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal held bilateral meetings with Minister for Trade and Tourism of Australia Don Farrell and Minister for Skills and Training Andrew Giles in Melbourne to discuss ways of deepening cooperation in trade and investment.
Both sides reviewed progress of India-Australia Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) and discussed pathways to elevate bilateral trade and economic partnerships.
The discussions covered a wide range of areas, including trade in goods, services, investment and mutually beneficial cooperation.
Bilateral merchandise trade between India and Australia stood at USD 24.1 billion in FY 2024-25.
Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to work constructively towards the early conclusion of a balanced and mutually beneficial CECA Goyal also engaged with business representatives from the Indian diaspora which highlighted opportunities for stronger commercial linkages and underscored the communityآ's role in advancing bilateral economic ties. (end)
