Ravi Kishan-Tej Pratap Meeting Was Routine, RJD Spreading Rumours: BJP's Pratul Shah Deo

Ranchi, Nov 8 (IANS) A meeting between Janshakti Janata Dal national president Tej Pratap Yadav and BJP MP Ravi Kishan on Thursday sparked speculation in political circles. There were rumours that Tej Pratap might be contemplating to back the NDA.

However, BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo dismissed these claims, calling the meeting a“routine interaction” and accusing the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) of spreading baseless rumours.

Speaking to IANS, Shah Deo said,“It was a normal meeting. During election campaigns, leaders often meet at airports, street corners, or other public places. It's strange to draw conclusions from such casual encounters. Meetings between central and state leaders happen frequently and should not be over-interpreted.”

He added,“The RJD camp is deliberately spreading this rumour because they know their boat has already sunk in this election. They have no way out now.”

Commenting on Tej Pratap's political stance, Shah Deo said,“Tej Pratap Yadav has decided to contest independently. He heads his own political outfit, of which he is the national president, and has his own agenda. He is focusing on stopping migration from Bihar - a goal aligned with our party's vision. During the RJD's rule, nearly 1 crore people left Bihar, but migration has reduced significantly over the past two decades. People may still go out to earn, but if our government returns, we'll ensure no Bihari has to leave the state for livelihood.”

Supporting Union Home Minister Amit Shah's claim that the NDA would win more than 160 seats, Shah Deo said,“We are contesting the elections under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The massive crowds at rallies addressed by PM Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda, and Nitish Kumar clearly reflect the people's mood. After the first phase of polling, we believe the NDA is set to win 80 to 90 seats, and after the second phase, our tally will cross 160. This time, the NDA is heading for a two-thirds majority.”