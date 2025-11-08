Tanzania Charges More Than 200 With Treason After Election Protests

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Dar es Salaam: Tanzania charged more than 200 people with treason, a lawyer and judicial sources told AFP, with the opposition saying Saturday yet another of their leaders had been arrested.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan won the October 29 poll with 98 percent of the vote, according to the electoral commission, but the opposition, which was barred from participating, has branded the election a "sham".

Violent protests broke out across the east African country on election day, with sources indicating hundreds -- if not thousands -- may have been killed.

At the same time, a days-long internet shutdown hampered the release of verified information.

On Friday, hundreds of people appeared in court on Friday in the economic hub Dar es Salaam.

"All of these ladies and gentlemen, numbering more than 250 in total, were arraigned in three separate cases... and they're all charged with two sets of offences," lawyer Peter Kibatala told AFP on Friday.

"The first set of offence is a conspiracy to commit treason. And the second set of offences is treason itself," he said.

Judicial sources in the court told AFP they knew of at least 240 people charged.

Opposition party Chadema says at least 800 people were killed in the election violence. Diplomatic and security have sources backed that estimate, adding there are credible reports the numbers could reach thousands.

The authorities have so far declined to release any toll for dead or injured.

On Saturday, Chadema said that Deputy Secretary General Amani Golugwa had been arrested by police in Arusha.

"The arrest of the Deputy Secretary General means that only three of the party's six top leaders remain free," the party said in a statement on X.

Leader Tundu Lissu has been in detention since April facing treason charges, with the party's vice-chairman John Heche detained in October, and later charged with "terrorism acts".

"We understand that the government intends to charge our leaders with treason in an attempt to cripple the Party's leadership and paralyse its operations," Chadema added.

It follows a police warning late Friday that they were looking for opposition party leaders -- including secretary general John Mnyika, his deputy Amani Golugwa, and spokesperson Brenda Rupia -- in connection with the violence.

"We call on them to surrender to the police immediately," Tanzania police spokesperson David Misime said in a statement.