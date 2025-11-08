Russian Drone Attacks Vehicle Carrying Volunteers, Foreign Journalists In Donetsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this citing Suspilne Donbas and Yevhen Tkachov, Head of the 'Proliska' mission in Donetsk region.

“We were heading out as volunteers to evacuate people together with chaplain Oleh Tkachenko in his armored vehicle. At the entrance to Kostiantynivka, in the Novoselivka area, just after turning a corner, we saw a drone hovering 10–15 meters away. When we noticed it, we stopped the vehicle, but it started moving. We jumped out, and at that moment it attacked,” Tkachov recounted.

He said all people survived due to their extensive experience, having worked in Donetsk region since the beginning of the Russian invasion.

According to Tkachov, the drone deliberately targeted the 'Proliska' emblem. The vehicle was burned through, and it has already been removed from Kostiantynivka. Whether it can be repaired is still being assessed.

The volunteer noted that last week Russian forces attempted to attack a 'Proliska' vehicle twice, but missed both times.

ORF reported that Austrian journalist Christian Werschütz was in the 'Proliska' vehicle.

According to ZIB, Werschütz was traveling in eastern Ukraine, in Donetsk region, with employees of the aid organization 'Proliska' and a Spanish journalist. The team wanted to film evacuations taking place in the city of Kostiantynivka, near the front line.

