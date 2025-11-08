Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Drone Attacks Vehicle Carrying Volunteers, Foreign Journalists In Donetsk Region

Russian Drone Attacks Vehicle Carrying Volunteers, Foreign Journalists In Donetsk Region


2025-11-08 09:12:20
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this citing Suspilne Donbas and Yevhen Tkachov, Head of the 'Proliska' mission in Donetsk region.

“We were heading out as volunteers to evacuate people together with chaplain Oleh Tkachenko in his armored vehicle. At the entrance to Kostiantynivka, in the Novoselivka area, just after turning a corner, we saw a drone hovering 10–15 meters away. When we noticed it, we stopped the vehicle, but it started moving. We jumped out, and at that moment it attacked,” Tkachov recounted.

He said all people survived due to their extensive experience, having worked in Donetsk region since the beginning of the Russian invasion.

According to Tkachov, the drone deliberately targeted the 'Proliska' emblem. The vehicle was burned through, and it has already been removed from Kostiantynivka. Whether it can be repaired is still being assessed.

The volunteer noted that last week Russian forces attempted to attack a 'Proliska' vehicle twice, but missed both times.

ORF reported that Austrian journalist Christian Werschütz was in the 'Proliska' vehicle.

According to ZIB, Werschütz was traveling in eastern Ukraine, in Donetsk region, with employees of the aid organization 'Proliska' and a Spanish journalist. The team wanted to film evacuations taking place in the city of Kostiantynivka, near the front line.

Read also: Ukrainian parliament calls on world to step up pressure on Russia over crimes against journalist s

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Anton Bondarenko, a fixer for French TV channels TF1 and LCI during their visits to Ukraine, later went on to fight against Russian forces and was killed in action.

Photo: Yevhen Tkachov

MENAFN08112025000193011044ID1110314631



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search