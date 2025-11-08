Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Victory Day Celebrated At Azerbaijan's Embassy In Russia


2025-11-08 09:12:14
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's Embassy of Azerbaijan in Russia organized an official reception to celebrate the 5th anniversary of the Victory achieved in the Patriotic War, Azernews reports.

The event gathered together heads and members of several diplomatic missions accredited in Moscow, military attachés, prominent figures from the fields of science, education, culture, and arts of Russia and Azerbaijan, notable representatives of the Azerbaijani community in Moscow, as well as Azerbaijani students studying at universities in Russia.

Colonel Kanan Tahmazov, Military Attaché of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in Russia, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Rahman Mustafayev addressed the event.

Subsequently, a video dedicated to the construction, restoration, and reintegration projects carried out in Azerbaijan's liberated territories was screened.

The event also featured classical works of Gara Garayev, Vivaldi, Grieg, and others by the Moscow Youth Chamber Orchestra as part of the musical program of the solemn reception led by Russia's Honored Artist Valeria Voronina.

During the event, guests also viewed photo displays depicting the 44-day Patriotic War.

AzerNews

