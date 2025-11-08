403
Israeli Occupation Air Strikes Leave Two Dead In Southern Lebanon
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Nov 8 (KUNA) -- Israeli aerial forces launched on Saturday attacks on targets in southern Lebanon killing at least two people and wounding seven others, according to the local health authorities.
Two brothers died when a drone of the Israeli occupation struck their vehicle close to Shebaa. An identical attack on a car in Bint Jbeil left seven people wounded.
Meanwhile, the official National News Agency reported that pilotless aircraft of the Israeli occupation dropped three concussion bombs on an excavator near Aitaroun. No injuries were reported.
The Israeli forces have been launching such attacks daily since November 27, breaching the UN resolution 1701 on cessation of hostilities. (end)
