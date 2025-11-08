Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Israeli Occupation Air Strikes Leave Two Dead In Southern Lebanon


2025-11-08 09:10:54
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Nov 8 (KUNA) -- Israeli aerial forces launched on Saturday attacks on targets in southern Lebanon killing at least two people and wounding seven others, according to the local health authorities.
Two brothers died when a drone of the Israeli occupation struck their vehicle close to Shebaa. An identical attack on a car in Bint Jbeil left seven people wounded.
Meanwhile, the official National News Agency reported that pilotless aircraft of the Israeli occupation dropped three concussion bombs on an excavator near Aitaroun. No injuries were reported.
The Israeli forces have been launching such attacks daily since November 27, breaching the UN resolution 1701 on cessation of hostilities. (end)
fz


MENAFN08112025000071011013ID1110314611



Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search