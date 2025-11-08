403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US, Hungary enter "golden age"— Orban
(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban declared on Friday that Hungary and the United States are entering what he described as a “golden age” in bilateral ties under President Donald Trump.
"The reason why we are here is to open a new chapter between the ... United States and Hungary," Orban told reporters at the White House alongside Trump.
He criticized the previous administration, claiming that "everything was ruined" during President Biden’s tenure. Speaking directly to Trump, Orban said, "You restored the old level of the relationship. You improved the bilateral relations. You repaired what was done badly by the previous administration. So now, we are in quite a good position to open up a new chapter, let's say a golden age, between United States and Hungary."
Orban added that discussions with Trump would focus on "how we can contribute to help you in your peace effort" to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict. He also highlighted concerns over energy supplies, stressing the need to address "the consequences for the Hungarian people and for the Hungarian economy not to get oil and gas from Russia."
"We are supplied by pipelines. Pipelines are not an ideological political issue. It's a physical reality, because we don't have ports, exactly as the president explained to you. So we will negotiate on that point. It's vital for us," Orban said. He noted that 90% of Hungarian households rely on gas-based heating and that the main supply comes through the Turkish pipeline.
Regarding the Ukraine war, Orban stated that the US and Hungary hold a different stance compared to other European governments and the EU. "The only pro-peace governments are the United States government and small Hungary in Europe. Anyway, all the other governments prefer to continue the war, because many of them think that Ukraine can win on the front line, which is a misunderstanding of the situation," he said.
When Trump asked, "So, you would say that Ukraine cannot win that war?" Orban replied, "You know, miracle can happen." Trump responded with a grin, "Yeah, that's right."
"The reason why we are here is to open a new chapter between the ... United States and Hungary," Orban told reporters at the White House alongside Trump.
He criticized the previous administration, claiming that "everything was ruined" during President Biden’s tenure. Speaking directly to Trump, Orban said, "You restored the old level of the relationship. You improved the bilateral relations. You repaired what was done badly by the previous administration. So now, we are in quite a good position to open up a new chapter, let's say a golden age, between United States and Hungary."
Orban added that discussions with Trump would focus on "how we can contribute to help you in your peace effort" to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict. He also highlighted concerns over energy supplies, stressing the need to address "the consequences for the Hungarian people and for the Hungarian economy not to get oil and gas from Russia."
"We are supplied by pipelines. Pipelines are not an ideological political issue. It's a physical reality, because we don't have ports, exactly as the president explained to you. So we will negotiate on that point. It's vital for us," Orban said. He noted that 90% of Hungarian households rely on gas-based heating and that the main supply comes through the Turkish pipeline.
Regarding the Ukraine war, Orban stated that the US and Hungary hold a different stance compared to other European governments and the EU. "The only pro-peace governments are the United States government and small Hungary in Europe. Anyway, all the other governments prefer to continue the war, because many of them think that Ukraine can win on the front line, which is a misunderstanding of the situation," he said.
When Trump asked, "So, you would say that Ukraine cannot win that war?" Orban replied, "You know, miracle can happen." Trump responded with a grin, "Yeah, that's right."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment