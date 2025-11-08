Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kuwait Holds Rain-Seeking Prayer In 125 Mosques

Kuwait Holds Rain-Seeking Prayer In 125 Mosques


2025-11-08 06:04:24
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by Abdulazeez Al-Huseini
KUWAIT, Nov 8 (KUNA) -- As many as 125 mosques nationwide hosted Istisqaa (rain-seeking) prayer at 10:30 am local time on Saturday, just as recommended by the Prophet Mohammad (peace be upon him) during times of drought.
Al-Istisqa prayer is performed during drought and lack of rain and considered as a Sunnah (tradition) practiced by Prophet Mohammad (pbuh), consisting of two rakaas, led by an imam and is followed by a sermon. (end)
at


MENAFN08112025000071011013ID1110314305



Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search