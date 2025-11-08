403
Kuwait Holds Rain-Seeking Prayer In 125 Mosques
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by Abdulazeez Al-Huseini
KUWAIT, Nov 8 (KUNA) -- As many as 125 mosques nationwide hosted Istisqaa (rain-seeking) prayer at 10:30 am local time on Saturday, just as recommended by the Prophet Mohammad (peace be upon him) during times of drought.
Al-Istisqa prayer is performed during drought and lack of rain and considered as a Sunnah (tradition) practiced by Prophet Mohammad (pbuh), consisting of two rakaas, led by an imam and is followed by a sermon. (end)
