Kagiyama Tunes Up For Olympics With NHK Trophy Win

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Osaka: Japanese figure skater Yuma Kagiyama got his Winter Olympics season off to a winning start with victory at the NHK Trophy on Saturday in his first Grand Prix appearance of the year.

Kagiyama, silver medallist at the 2022 Beijing Games, is seen as double world champion Ilia Malinin's biggest rival for gold at the Milan-Cortina Olympics in February.

The 22-year-old led after Friday's short programme and he completed the job with the minimum of fuss in front of his home fans in Osaka.

Kagiyama scored 287.24 to finish ahead of countryman Shun Sato (285.71) and Switzerland's Lukas Britschgi (246.94).

"This was my first Grand Prix appearance of the season and there is still a lot of room to improve," said Kagiyama.

"Although I'm on a tight schedule, I want to work hard to create something even better."

Kagiyama, wearing a purple outfit and skating to "Turandot", fell early in his routine.

But he recovered to finish strongly, flopping to the ice at the end before sitting up to acknowledge the crowd.

"I had some mistakes but I recovered well in the second half and never gave up," he said.

"It was by no means perfect but I was able to do all I could at this moment and I want to keep improving."

Second place was enough to send Sato into next month's Grand Prix final in Nagoya.

The 21-year-old, who won at the Cup of China last month, received a personal best score of 189.04 for his free skate.

"My goal isn't just to compete in the Olympics but to win a medal there," said Sato.

"I want to work hard from now on to make that happen."

Kaori Sakamoto will look to make it a double for Japan when she takes to the ice in the women's competition later in the day.

The three-time world champion leads after the short programme ahead of Kazakhstan's Sofia Samodelkina and South Korea's You Young.

Italy's Sara Conti and Niccolo Macii won the pairs competition to book their place at the Grand Prix final.

Conti and Macii, who finished second at the Cup of China, earned a score of 208.58 to beat Hungary's Maria Pavola and Alexei Sviatchenko (207.28), and China's Sui Wenjing and Han Cong (203.79).

Britain's Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson won the ice dance and also qualified for the Grand Prix final, having finished runners-up at the Grand Prix de France last month.

Fear and Gibson scored 205.88 to finish ahead of Italy's Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri (198.67), and Americans Caroline Green and Michael Parsons (187.90).