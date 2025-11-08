Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Deputy Prime Minister Of UAE Visits Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

2025-11-08 05:13:12
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8.​ Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the United Arab Emirates, arrived in Azerbaijan on November 8, Trend reports.

A guard of honour was lined up in honor of the UAE Deputy Prime Minister at Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was welcomed by Azerbaijan's Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev, Deputy Minister of Defense – Director General Agil Gurbanov and other officials.













