Deputy Prime Minister Of UAE Visits Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
A guard of honour was lined up in honor of the UAE Deputy Prime Minister at Heydar Aliyev International Airport.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was welcomed by Azerbaijan's Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev, Deputy Minister of Defense – Director General Agil Gurbanov and other officials.
