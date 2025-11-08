403
2025 Poised to Rank Among Three Hottest Years on Record
(MENAFN) The year 2025 is virtually guaranteed to secure a position among the three warmest years in documented history, the Copernicus Climate Change Service, the EU's satellite monitoring system, revealed Thursday.
Monthly temperature data from the service showed October registered as the planet's third-warmest October in recorded observations, hitting an average of 15.14C (59F).
The figure represented a 0.70C (1.26F) surge beyond the 1991-2020 baseline average.
October's worldwide mean temperature additionally stood 1.55C (2.79F) above pre-industrial measurements (1850-1900).
The reading represents the initial instance since April 2025 that monthly global temperature deviation surpassed the 1.5C (2.7F) threshold compared to pre-industrial benchmarks.
Nevertheless, October 2025 measured 0.16C (0.29F) below the unprecedented October 2023, which continues to hold the distinction as the warmest October in history.
Temperature data spanning the twelve months between November 2024 and October 2025 revealed a mean increase of 0.62C (1.12F) above the 1991-2020 baseline and 1.5C (2.7F) beyond pre-industrial measurements.
Based on these findings, 2025 is now virtually guaranteed to claim either second or third position among the hottest years documented, anticipated to match or fall marginally short of 2023's levels—currently the second-warmest year recorded.
The year 2024 maintains its status as the warmest year in human records.
While 2025's annual mean temperature increase may fall short of breaching the 1.5C (2.7F) pre-industrial threshold, projections indicate the 2023-2025 timeframe will cross this critical boundary.
Such an outcome would represent an unprecedented milestone—the first three-year rolling average to achieve this elevated warming level.
The Paris Agreement commits signatory nations to restricting planetary warming to well under 2C (3.6F), with an optimal target of 1.5C (2.7F) above pre-industrial baselines.
A study published last week by the UN Environment Program (UNEP) additionally cautioned that global multi-year average temperatures face significant risk of breaching the 1.5C mark before the decade concludes.
