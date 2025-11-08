403
Germany Reports 46.5 Percent Drop in 2025 Syrian Arrivals
(MENAFN) Syrian arrivals to Germany have collapsed by nearly half during the first three quarters of 2025, Germany's Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) revealed Friday.
The agency documented approximately 40,000 Syrian nationals entering Germany from January through September 2025—a steep decline from 74,600 who arrived during the identical timeframe in 2024, Destatis reported.
Simultaneously, Syrian departures from Germany surged 35.3 percent, with 21,800 exits recorded in the year's first nine months.
By the close of 2024, protection-seeking Syrians represented Germany's second-largest asylum demographic, trailing only Ukrainians, according to official data.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz declared Thursday that Syria's conflict has concluded, fundamentally altering the asylum landscape.
"The civil war in Syria had ended and that there were no longer grounds for granting asylum to Syrians in Germany," Merz said in a statement on Thursday.
The dramatic shifts in migration patterns come as European nations reassess protection policies amid changing conditions in the Middle Eastern nation.
