Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Massive Fire Engulfs Slum Area In Delhi's Rithala Firefighting On

2025-11-07 07:00:46
A massive fire broke out at a slum area in Delhi's Rithala in the late hours of Friday. Several fire tenders are present on the spot and efforts to douse the blaze are underway. More information is awaited.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

