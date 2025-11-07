Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkiye Issues Genocide Arrest Warrant Against Netanyahu


(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Turkiye announced yesterday that it had issued arrest warrants for genocide against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and senior officials within his government.

Among 37 suspects listed are Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and army chief Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir, said a statement from the Istanbul prosecutor's office, which did not publish the complete list.

Turkiye has accused the officials of“genocide and crimes against humanity” that Israel has“perpetrated systematically” in Gaza. The statement also refers to the“Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital”, built by Turkiye in the Gaza Strip and bombed by Israel in March.

Turkiye last year joined South Africa's case accusing Israel of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). A fragile ceasefire has been in force in the devastated Palestinian territory since October 10 as part of US President Donald Trump's regional peace plan.

Gulf Times

