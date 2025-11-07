United States Support EU's Plan To Use Frozen Russian Assets For Ukraine Reuters

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, citing Reuter, the European Commission has proposed a plan that would allow EU governments to use up to EUR 185 billion of the roughly EUR 210 billion in Russian sovereign assets frozen in Europe, without confiscating them.

Washington "absolutely supports [the EU] and the steps they're taking right now to be in a position to make use of those assets as a tool," the source said, requesting anonymity to discuss an ongoing issue.

The European proposal is currently being delayed due to objections from Belgium, where most of these assets are held.

Germany suggested on Friday that recent drone sightings over airports and military bases in Belgium were a message from Moscow not to touch the frozen assets. Moscow has denied any connection to the incidents and has promised a "painful response" if its assets are seized.

Following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the United States and its allies banned financial transactions with the Russian central bank and finance ministry, blocking around $300 billion in Russian state assets.

As Ukrinform reported, the European Union is increasing pressure on the Belgian government to authorize the use of frozen Russian assets to provide a reparations loan to Ukraine.

Earlier, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated that the proposal to provide Ukraine with a EUR 140 billion reparations loan funded by frozen Russian assets is a reliable and legal way to make Russia pay for the damage it has caused to Ukraine.

