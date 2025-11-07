Environment Minister Holds Bilateral Meetings On COP30 Sidelines In Brazil

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 7 (Petra)-- Minister of Environment, Ayman Suleiman, held a series of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the 30th Session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP30), currently taking place in Belém, Brazil.During his meeting with Syria's Minister of Local Administration and Environment, Mohammad Anjarani, Suleiman discussed the shared environmental challenges facing both countries and the wider region.The two ministers underscored the importance of strengthening regional cooperation in the areas of water and environmental security, as well as coordinating efforts to launch regionally oriented environmental projects that support sustainability and protect natural resources.Both sides affirmed that addressing the region's environmental challenges requires collective efforts and joint action to devise practical and sustainable solutions that serve the peoples of the region and enhance their resilience to the impacts of climate change.The Jordanian minister also held a bilateral meeting with the head of the Yemeni delegation, during which the two sides explored avenues to enhance cooperation in environmental protection and the management of natural reserves.The discussions covered mechanisms to activate partnership in financing and implementing environmental projects, including potential cooperation through the Global Environment Facility (GEF), in addition to exchanging scientific and technical expertise.The two sides emphasized the importance of involving the Royal Society for the Conservation of Nature (RSCN) within the cooperation framework to provide sustained technical support for environmental programs in Yemen.Talks also addressed ways to improve the management and protection of the marine environment through joint training programs aimed at strengthening technical capacities in marine management and conservation.The meeting further explored approaches to developing environmental monitoring systems to enhance the effectiveness of oversight and safeguard shared natural resources.At the conclusion of the meeting, the head of the Yemeni delegation expressed his appreciation to the Kingdom of Jordan and its Hashemite leadership for their steadfast support for Yemen, stressing that this support forms a solid foundation for advancing bilateral cooperation across environmental and developmental fields.