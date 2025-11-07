403
US And Britain Remove Sanctions On Syria's President
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The US and Britain removed sanctions on Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa yesterday, a day after the UN Security Council did the same ahead of his meeting with US President Donald Trump next week, with the European Union confirming it would follow suit.
Washington and London also lifted sanctions on Syria's interior minister Anas Khattab, according to notices on their websites.
Both men had formerly been subject to financial sanctions targeted at Islamic State and Al Qaeda, with the US designating them Specially Designated Global Fighters. A European Union spokesperson said yesterday the UN decision would be reflected in EU measures.
Britain lifted some sanctions on Syria in April, while the bloc lifted its economic sanctions in May, but restrictions related to arms and security remain in place.
“We remain committed to supporting a peaceful and inclusive Syrian-led and Syrian-owned transition to help build a better future for all Syrians,” a European Commission spokesperson said has been urging the 15-member Security Council for months to ease Syria sanctions. Trump announced a major US policy shift in May when he said he would lift US sanctions on Syria.
The Republican president is due to meet al-Sharaa at the White House on Monday, the first such visit by a Syrian head of state.
Trump has sought good relations with al-Sharaa. In June he revoked most US sanctions against Syria, and Trump met with the Syrian leader when he visited Saudi Arabia last May.
Since seizing power from Bashar al-Assad last December, al-Sharaa has made a series of foreign trips as his transitional government seeks to re-establish Syria's ties with world powers that had shunned Damascus during Assad's rule.
Al-Sharaa, formerly known as Abu Mohammad al-Julani, became Syria's president in January after forces led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham ousted Assad in a lightning offensive.
Al-Sharaa, once a senior figure in HTS and previously affiliated with Al Qaeda, was sanctioned by the US in 2013 and the UN and Britain in 2014, which included a travel ban, asset freeze and arms embargo.
The UN Security Council lifted those measures on Thursday, citing a lack of active ties between HTS and Al Qaeda.
The Syrian government did not immediately respond to a request for comment yesterday, which is not a working day
in Syria.
