6Th Islamic Solidarity Games Kicks Off In Riyadh
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Khaled Al-Shammari
RIYADH, Nov 7 (KUNA) -- The sixth edition of the Islamic Solidarity Games kicked off in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, in the presence of Kuwait's Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi.
The opening ceremony was also attended by Kuwaiti Olympic Committee Chairman Sheikh Fahad Nasser Al-Sabah.
The ceremony featured a parade of the participating delegations, each carrying its flag with more than 3,000 male and female athletes from 57 Islamic countries.
On sidelines of the ceremony, Sheikh Fahad Al-Nasser told KUNA that this tournament represents an important platform for strengthening cooperation among Islamic peoples through sports.
It also reflects the values of brotherhood and peace on which the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation is founded, he said.
He added that Kuwait's participation in the tournament stems from its constant commitment to maintaining an active presence in all regional and international sporting events, as well as its support for Kuwaiti athletes.
The tournament, held under the slogan 'One Nation,' aims to strengthen cooperation and foster closer ties among youth across the Islamic world. (end)
