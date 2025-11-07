Airbus Announces Largest Aircraft Order Of Year

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Paris: Airbus, the French aircraft manufacturer, announced on Friday that it had received an order at the Paris Air Show for 100 aircraft from Vietnamese airline VietJet Air. This is the company's largest order this year, following the delivery of 78 aircraft last month.



The order was placed on October 10, after a memorandum of understanding was signed in June at the Paris Air Show.



In addition to this deal, the company received orders for 12 more aircraft, bringing the total number of orders for October to 112.



During the same month, the European aerospace giant delivered 78 aircraft to 36 customers, bringing the total number of new aircraft delivered to 85 destinations since the beginning of the year to 585.



Airbus, whose deliveries are always concentrated at the end of the year, will need to produce 235 aircraft in the last two months of the year to maintain its target of delivering 820 aircraft by 2025.



The company is ramping up production compared to last year (766 aircraft delivered in 2024) and is gradually returning to pre-COVID-19 production levels.



In 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the aviation industry's supply chain, Airbus delivered 863 aircraft.

