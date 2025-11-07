Elite Senior Mares And Stallions Steal The Spotlight On Exciting Day Three At The Al Shaqab International Arabian Horse Show

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Competitions continued today at the Longines Outdoor Arena for the third day of the Al Shaqab International Arabian Horse Show, with senior mares and stallions competing in their respective qualifying classes.

Supported by the Social and Sport Contribution Fund (Daam), today's competitions featured remarkable participation from renowned studs in Qatar and across the region, reflecting the depth and quality of Arabian horse breeding in the Gulf.

In the Senior Mares 7A category, Jamellat Nudrah, owned by Nudrah Stud, secured first place, followed by AJ Dalilah in second, and Sabha Al Khor in third.

In the Senior Mares 7B category, Thorya Al Hawajer, owned by Al Thamer Stud, took first place. Amirata finished second, while Huwaida ERD placed third.

The Senior Mares 7C category concluded with Bint Sultan in first place, D Fala in second, and Gamar TS in third.

The competition then moved to the stallions. In the Senior Stallions 8A category, Ash'al Al E'zz, owned by Al Thamer Stud, ranked first, followed by Wajeeh Aljassimiya in second, and WI Kanz in third.

Closing the day, Senior Stallions 8B category D Wasel, owned by Abdulrahman Mesfer Al Otaibi, take first place, followed by Badi Athbah in second and RB Suhail in third.

The Championship continues under the patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, President of the Qatar Olympic Committee and Chairman of Al Shaqab, and under the supervision of ECAHO as a B-International Show. The event concludes tomorrow, where qualifying competitors will advance to the final championship rounds and winners will progress toward major international title-level events.

Abdullah Mubarak Al-Dosari from Al Dawasir Stud commented saying:“We are proud to participate in the show this year, bringing together the finest studs from around the region. At Al Dawasir Stud, we are committed to exchanging knowledge and learning from leading breeding techniques to strengthen our bloodlines for the future. Our presence on the international stage is driven by a responsibility to represent Qatar with honor and to contribute to showcasing the timeless beauty of the Arabian horse worldwide.” ‎

Tomorrow marks the culmination of the championship, as the finest horses return to the arena to compete for the Gold, Silver, and Bronze titles across the categories.